Here are the Layer 1 Coins and DeFi Coins to Put in the Cart!

Only time will tell which coins will truly be 10x next year. But the fundamentals behind these projects determine whether they will still be a great investment. Let’s take a look at the leading Layer 1 blockchain tokens and DeFi coin projects that will be in your portfolio to make big profits in 2022. Crypto analyst Thoa Tran lists the leading DeFi coins and Layer 1 coins he recommends to have in your portfolio in 2022.

DeFi coins and Layer 1 coin projects

The first category that the analyst noted is Layer 1 blockchain tokens. The massively performing Layer 1 token Solana (SOL) came in at just a few dollars and appears to have climbed over $170 at the time of writing. AVAX is certainly doing impressively and is accelerating towards $110. According to the analyst, the investor should definitely have Ethereum (ETH) in their portfolio because that is the priority Layer 1 they should have. Also, Cosmos (ATOM) is recommended for investors as it is currently preparing itself for a new run to happen. Polkadot (DOT) has seen a very heavy correction here, but it’s still on the recommendation list. The analyst’s list also includes the Curve DAO token CRV.

Another category that investors should look into is DeFi projects. According to the analyst, 2022 will likely be a great year for DeFi, as the entire market is anticipating it, and most DeFi projects are down by more than 70% to 80% since the peak. A must have category in your portfolio. Projects you should definitely consider: Curve DAO Token (CRV), Aave and SushiSwap (SUSHI). According to the analyst, it should be included in your portfolio. According to the analyst, investors should prepare for 2022 by focusing on balancing their portfolios well with Layer 1 and Layer 2 tools, not on which upswing will be 10x.