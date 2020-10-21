With the online global event held today with the motto ‘Together / Connected’, Acer will introduce new desktop and laptop computers, monitors and projectors for consumers, content producers and gamers, as well as its smart speaker Halo, the open gaming community Planet9 and its AI translator SigridWave to be added to this platform. announced. Here are the new Acer products…

After the coronavirus pandemic, technology events, like many events, have moved to the online world. Acer held its global event next @ acer online for the second time in 2020, which it organizes twice a year, and unveiled more than 20 new products in different categories.

Acer Swift 3X

Swift 3X has been specially developed for creative professionals such as photographers and content producers for both work and play, thanks to its Intel Iris Xe MAX standalone graphics solution and 11th Gen Intel Core processors. With a weight of 1.37 kg, the Swift 3X is promising in terms of gameplay despite its lightness. With a battery life of up to 17.5 hours, the product offers 4 hours of use with 30 minutes of quick charge. The 14-inch FHD IPS display creates colorful, detailed and vibrant images and loads content much faster with the high connection speeds of Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +).

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is a 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop with a convertible design, 1.2 kg weight and 14.9 mm thin. With its 360-degree hinge design, you can choose tablet mode for taking notes and laptop mode for writing. Offering processor options up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 models with Iris Xe graphics, the product offers an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio with its 7.78mm thin side bezels. In addition, designs can be brought to life with the integrated Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. With up to 15 hours of battery life, Thunderbolt 4 certified fully functional USB Type-C ports, Killer 1650 Wi-Fi and dual front-facing speakers, the Spin 5 offers functionality as well as flexibility.

Acer Spin 3

Lightweight and portable, the Spin 3 comes with a 13.3-inch multi-touch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution. Equipped with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics, this model allows users to work and play in the most natural way with its 360 degree rotating structure. The included Acer Active Stylus with 4096 level pressure sensitivity makes the most of the touch screen for writing or drawing.

Acer Aspire 5

The Aspire 5 laptop series with 11th Gen Intel Core processors that comes with Iris Xe graphics or an optional standalone NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU has been developed for users to work comfortably on multiple jobs at the same time. The Full HD IPS touch screen captures 80% screen-to-body ratio with its thin bezels. Inside the stylish and professional looking chassis, there are up to 24 GB DDR4 memory, up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2 TB hard disk. Ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard at a certain angle for comfortable typing.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS

Acer Book RS, developed in collaboration with Porsche Design, also appeared at the event. The laptop, which has an all-metal compact case, carries an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU2 and 16GB of RAM. Weighing only 1.2 kg and 15.99 mm thin, the upper part of the device uses carbon fiber, which is a strong and high-performance material, which we are used to from motorsport, although it is light. With the thin frames of the 14-inch FHD IPS touch screen coated with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent has been achieved. With a battery life of 17 hours, the computer offers 4 hours of use with 30 minutes of fast charging.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Powered by the Snapdragon 7c computing unit with an eight-core 8 nm Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is designed to quickly tackle multiple tasks at the same time. The integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics processor also allows users to play games over the internet. Offering up to 14 hours of battery life, the new Chromebook can last longer than a full day of work or school without charging. The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Halo Smart Speaker

The new Acer Halo Smart Speaker fits into any decoration thanks to its compact size. Halo Smart Speaker, which is among the first Google Assistant compatible smart speakers with DTS sound feature, provides quality and 360 degree sound that fills the entire room. The optional LED display gives the opportunity to see the time and weather conditions at a glance. Built-in Google Assistant offers voice assistance in the home. When you say “Hey Google”, Halo can play music, start podcasts, read the news, answer questions and much more. Far-field microphones, which receive sounds from all directions, easily distinguish between ambient noise and voice commands, ensuring rapid response. A physical switch allows privacy-conscious users to turn off the microphone.

ConceptD 300 for content creators

ConceptD 300, the latest member of the ConceptD desktop lineup, features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics and 64GB DDR4 2666 MHz memory, as well as video editing, CAD and 3D modeling, as well as its 18-liter mid-tower format and sleek design It is also interesting with its ability to handle projects and workflows easily. With up to 4 TB of hard disk and up to 1 TB of fast PCIe M.2 SSD storage, ConceptD 300 is ideal for architects, 3D artists and video editors.

ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro laptops

The renewed ConceptD 7 laptop models perform at desktop level with 10th Gen Intel Core processors with built-in artificial intelligence for smart performance. The new models also feature Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +), Thunderbolt 3 technology and a 4K IPS display. Reliable wireless connection offers up to 3 times faster speed than standard 802.11ac 2 × 2 80 MHz (867 Mbps) connection. This reduces latency, which is crucial in broadcasts or video conferencing.

The ConceptD 7 Pro can run multiple content creation applications simultaneously, thanks to models featuring the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs in ConceptD 7 are ideal for creating digital materials, making videos for YouTube or feature films, producing real-time 3D content or streaming live games on Twitch.

The PANTONE-certified 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS display on ConceptD 7 laptops covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut and delivers outstanding color accuracy at Delta E <2. Finally, DTS X: Ultra Audio also provides superior sound quality important for live broadcasts, presentations and online meetings.

Predator XB323U GX

Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology, the Predator XB323U GX offers a smooth experience in fast games with a 32-inch QHD (2560 × 1440) panel, 270 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and a response time of up to 0.5 ms (gray to gray). Thanks to its 99 percent AdobeRGB coverage, the XB323U GX, which is preferable for gamers who want to shoot their own game videos, offers 8-bit image processing and native dimming features with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. The Predator XB323U GX, which offers deeper blacks and brightness by automatic adjustment, has the ability to turn upright and sideways with height and tilt adjustment.

Curved Predator X34 GS

The 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440 x 1440) display monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology offers a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz (overclockable) and a high-speed 0.5 ms (gray to gray) response time, allowing for smooth motion images. reflects. The monitor, which creates much clearer images thanks to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certificate, covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and brings the images to life with vivid colors. In addition, the versatile stand offers different usage possibilities.



