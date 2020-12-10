Here are the high priced Apple Fitness Plus products!

Planning to bring the sports assistant Apple Fitness Plus to users on December 14, the company continues its preparations. The products that you can work with Apple Fitness Plus are on the website.

Apple Fitness Plus products with prices

Criticized by the prices of almost all products it puts on sale, Apple listed its new products on its website. Apple Fitness Plus, with 10 different sports options such as HIIT, strength, yoga, dance and cycling, works in sync with Apple Watch models for calorie and fat burning tracking.

You can follow the program you will start on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV instantly with Apple Watch support, optionally, you can compare it with other users’ values ​​after activating the Burn Bar feature.

Cork Yoga Block, the cheapest item on the list, went on sale with a price tag of $ 19.95. The most expensive product in the list, which includes the JAXJOX Foam RollerConnect and Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, is the Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat with a price tag of $ 119.95.

Underlining that its products are environmentally friendly, Apple stated that the Manduka eKOlite Mat model is biodegradable in nature. Although there are no other products on the list yet, it is thought that new products will be sold for the program that supports 10 different sports branches.



