Here Are The Altcoins That Eat The Selling Pressure Of The Whales Today!

Bitcoin bulls are up 3% in the last 24 hours to reach $42,000. While the altcoin market is following the leading cryptocurrency with an average of 3% rise, AVAX and LUNA are taking this opportunity in double digits. This positive momentum gained momentum on the evening of March 16, after Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point rate hike. In the rest of the article, let’s take a look at which altcoins/tokens Ethereum whales are selling in this environment and which ones they are accumulating.

Altcoin whales are selling these tokens

The WhaleStats chart below shows the top 10 best-sold altcoin projects by whales over the past 24 hours. USDC, USDT, and TUSD are stablecoins that whales sold out during the boom. While JasmyCoin (JASMY) has gained 70% at one point today, whales appear to be selling. Polygon (MATIC) is another important altcoin that he has been focusing on recently.

Along with the above cryptocurrencies, here are the tokens that whales have disposed of in the last 24-hour timeframe:

HODL basket of whales

In the second part, let’s list the 10 altcoin projects with the highest average dollar value among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. Apart from Ethereum, the whales own the BEST token, the native cryptocurrency of USDC, USDT and Bitpanda exchange, mainly Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FTX Token (FTT). Ethereum-based metaverse coin Decentraland (MANA), on the other hand, holds a value position of approximately $3 billion in these wallets. OKB, the token of the OKEx exchange, is in ninth place with $2.89 billion. Shiba Inu and FTX Token are cryptocurrencies that hold the whales largest token position relative to dollar value.

General view of the HODL basket of whales:

