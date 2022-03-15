Here Are The Altcoins And NFTs Whales Are Trading Today!

The whales, who are the biggest investors with the amount of altcoins they hold, continue to buy. So, which coins have caught the eye of whales the most in the last 24 hours? What were the most traded non fungible tokens (NFTs) in the last 30 days? Here is the Whale Stats data…

The focus of whales is on these altcoin projects

According to Whale Stats, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales have purchased USD Coins (USDC) over the past day, which equates to an average of $671,287. Following USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, investors seem to be turning to Ethereum (ETH), with an average purchase of $328,984. After ETH comes the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD). The full list is as follows:

USD Coin (USDC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC)

Phantom (FTM)

Envoy Token (VOY)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

True USD (TUSD)

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Looking at the low altcoins by market cap, whales seem to have made the most Pendle (PENDLE) transactions. After Pendle, Pillar (PLR) is on the list of the most traded small altcoins. The rest are as follows: UniTrade (TRADE), Z.com USD (ZUSD), PayPie (PPP), Nucleus Vision (nCash), Spider DAO Token (SPDR), Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST), WiBX Utility Token (WBX) , Gate (GATE).

Which NFTs were the most traded?

Apart from altcoins, whales are also showing great interest in non-fungiable tokens (NFTs). NFTs are unique digital collections on the Blockchain. Assets include in-game assets such as artwork, music, or unique avatars. As Cryptokoin.com has previously reported, NFTs can be seen as collectibles because they are unique. So, which NFTs have been traded the most in the last 30 days? According to Whale Stats, the top 4 most traded (ordered by the number of transactions) tokens in the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets in the last 30 days are as follows:

GUCCI

Mercedes Benz

Rolex

imaginary