Here Are The 5 Most Traded Metaverse Coins Right Now!

Recently, Metaverse coin projects have been dominating the crypto scene with an impressive trading volume. At Somanews, we list the most traded Metaverse coins by trading volume in the last 24 hours, from lowest to highest…

These 5 metaverse coins marked the last 24 hours with their trading volume

While December is generally an exciting month for cryptocurrencies, the last month of this year has been quite challenging with Bitcoin and many altcoins falling. Meanwhile, especially metaverse-focused cryptocurrencies stood out in the markets with their trading volume.

Theta (THETA): First, Theta displays a trading volume of $159 million. THETA describes itself as “the next generation video and entertainment blockchain powered by you.” It includes an NFT marketplace and fully open source code available on Github.

Enjin Coin (ENJ): ENJ has realized a trading volume of $228 million in the last 24 hours. Enjin Coin is making moves in the Metaverse space with the Efinity chain. Founded in 2009, ENJ is the ERC20 token that powers the Enjin Platform.

Axie Infinity (AXS): AXS saw close to $350 million in trading volume over the past day. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular Blockchain based games. Its blockchain is called Ronin and is a side-chain of Ethereum.

Decentraland (MANA): A trading volume that marked the day also came from Decentraland with $665 million. Decentraland is a 3D Blockchain-based metaverse that allows players to purchase land and explore the virtual universe. A variety of experiences are available, such as casinos, concerts, galleries and much more.

The Sandbox (SAND): The most traded metaverse coin today was SAND with $1.16 billion. The Sandbox has a 3D Metaverse feature that allows users to purchase land and monetize it.