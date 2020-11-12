Here are the 10 best commercials Taylor Swift has been in

Since the beginning of her career, Taylor Swift has shown her personality in incredible commercials. Here are the singer’s top 10 commercials.

Singer Taylor Swift took a tour of her closet full of cardigans in a new Capital One ad on Monday morning (November 9). As expected, the commercial quickly gained popularity on the main social networks.

“It’s a bit cold today. What am I going to wear?” Swift wonders in the commercial before opening a set of white doors to reveal a wardrobe full of her signature Folklore sweaters. “I think I’ll go with … a cardigan,” he decides.

But the Capital One ad isn’t the first commercial to star Taylor Swift. Since the beginning of her career, the star has shown her personality in advertisements for Target, Diet Coke, AT&T, Macy’s, and many more.

1. Keds

In an advertisement for rubber-soled canvas shoes, Taylor Swift lists all the ways to “be brave” while walking through Nashville, Tennessee. “Say hi now, laugh a lot, hug people, take risks, trust yourself,” says the ‘Folklore’ singer.

2. Target

To promote her album Speak Now, Swift explained the story of her songwriting career. “I guess it all started with my first crush in fourth grade,” she says as she recalls her childhood days.

“Little did she know that I was writing songs about her after school and dreamed of one day becoming a country singer, or maybe a poet, or maybe a professional basketball player,” she continued. “Well, eventually I found my way.”

3. Target

In another Target ad, this time promoting 1989, a series of polaroids flash across the screen as “Style” plays in the background.

4. Apple Music

In an Apple Music commercial titled “Taylor vs. Treadmill,” the star is seen ready for her workout, selecting the perfect song for cardio. She stops and selects “Jumpman” from the #GYMFLOW playlist, and starts running to the beat while rapping.

5. Diet Coke

As we mentioned in Somagnews, Swift is a lover of Diet Coke. Showcasing the power of her catchy lyrics, Swift is seen writing her hit song “22” while enjoying her favorite drink.

6. Sony

Swift can finally “capture all of her fans in one photo”, thanks to Sony’s Cyber-Shot TX7 camera. She proves it in the ad, with a swarm of fans falling in front of her from harnesses on the roof.

7. Macy’s

In the department store Christmas commercial, old Kris Kringle helps with the Christmas preparation. Taylor Swift is featured in the popular ad alongside Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson and Carlos Santana.

8. AT&T

To promote her “Taylor Swift Now” series, the star appeared in a fun commercial noting that the AT&T app gives fans a glimpse of what she’s up to.

The ad goes one step further, featuring a complete play-by-play of Swift’s day (including a choreographed fight sequence with Andy Samberg and eating cookie dough).

9. DirecTV

For this ad, Taylor Swift is seen in a mystical forest, riding a huge unicorn version of her cat Olivia Benson.

10. DirecTV

His cats appeared in another DirecTV commercial (this time full-size), waiting backstage as he finished a show on his Reputation tour. When she returns to the green room, Olivia Benson and Meredith Gray speak to her and express how bored they were without her.



