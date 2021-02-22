Here are Samsung devices that will get Android 12

Along with the recently released Android 12 Developer Preview 1, it was released for Google Pixel owners to test. It has also been determined which models Samsung will update for the new version of the operating system, which seems to be a very stable version for now.

Samsung, one of the successful companies in updating, announced the models that it will distribute the Android 12 version.

Here are Samsung models that will get Android 12

Samsung puts users on face with general update statistics, including extended security updates for their smartphones.

Samsung also announced that it will distribute 4 years of updates for smartphones it released in 2019 and the following years. The curious list of Samsung models that will get Android 12 is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S series

– Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 + / S21 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Note series

– Samsung Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

– Samsung Note 10

Foldable Galaxy devices

– Samsung Z Fold 2

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A series

– Samsung Galaxy A71

– Samsung Galaxy A51

– Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A11

– Samsung Galaxy A21

– Samsung Galaxy A21s

– Samsung Galaxy A31

– Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A02s

– Samsung Galaxy A02

– Samsung Galaxy A01

– Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy M series

– Samsung Galaxy M01

– Samsung Galaxy M21

– Samsung Galaxy M21s

– Samsung Galaxy M31

– Samsung Galaxy M02s

– Samsung Galaxy M02

– Samsung Galaxy M12

– Samsung Galaxy M31s

– Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy F series

– Samsung Galaxy F41

– Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy tablet models

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite