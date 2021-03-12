Here are NEM Supported Symbol Supporters

Humidity-supported Symbol update will be released on March 15th. Many exchanges have announced that they will support Symbol. So which ones are there among these exchanges?

Symbol, which has been developed by Nem NIS1 team for 4 years, promises to be a safer and more durable platform for users. Symbol will use its own token XYM.

Exchanges that support the XYM token OPT

Binance, Huobi, Gmo, Upbit, Coincheck, Bitflyer, DMMBitcoin, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinSpot, XT.com, Exmo, CoinDCX, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitMart, HBTC, bithumb, Zaif and bitbns.

Exchanges to list XYM tokens on March 15