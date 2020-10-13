Here are iPhone 12 features and iPhone 12 prices

iPhone 12 models were showcased at the event that was just held. What is the price and what are the features of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max? Here are all the details …

iPhone 12 models have been delayed a bit due to the coronavirus that has affected the whole world this year. The new models, normally planned to be introduced in September, were postponed to October as a result of Apple’s supply difficulties due to the epidemic.

The expected day has come, and Apple introduced the iPhone 12 models during the event it just organized. These models are iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as we have shared with you before.

Although there is not much change in the new models in terms of design, especially the hardware features and 5G support of the phones are among the features that highlight the iPhone 12 models.

The new iPhone series, which has not changed much in terms of the screen design compared to the previous year, also meets the users with a notched screen. It is also certain that the phones will not contain a charging adapter.

So what are the iPhone 12 features and how much are the prices? Let’s examine the features of all models in the iPhone 12 series in detail, and then take a look at the prices.

iPHONE 12 FEATURES

iPhone 12; It will be available in black, white, green, blue and red color options. With the phone with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple gave up LCD screens completely.

At the same time, this screen has a pixel density of 460 ppi and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The phone, which comes up with the notch that contains the FaceID technology, also has thinner bezels than the previous model.

Powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic processor produced with 5nm architecture, the iPhone 12 is also the first smartphone to use a 5nm processor. This processor has 6 processor cores and 4 graphics cores.

According to Apple, this processor works 50 percent faster than any android phone.

Now let’s move on to the iPhone 12 camera features. On the back of the phone, we encounter a dual camera. One of these cameras has a 12MP F / 1.6 aperture, while the other camera offers an ultra wide angle with 12MP resolution and F / 2.4 aperture.

Apple says it has tested the phone’s 5G performance with 100 carriers in 30 countries. In addition, thanks to the “smart data mode” on iPhone 12, your speed is reduced to 4G according to your current activity and provides battery performance.

iPHONE 12 PRICE

iPhone 12; It will go on sale on October 23 at $ 799, $ 849 and $ 949 respectively, with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options.

iPhone 12 all features:

6.1 inch

Super Retina XDR display

2532 x 1170 pixel resolution at 460 ppi

A14 Bionic processor

12MP wide

ƒ / 1.6 aperture + 12MP ƒ / 2.4 aperture

2X optical zoom

5X digital zoom

HDR video recording at up to 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision

4K video recording at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second

1080p HD video recording at 30 or 60 frames per second

720p HD video recording at 30 frames per second

Optical image stabilization for videos (Wide)

2x optical zoom

Up to 3x digital zoom

5G support

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage

Support 20W fast charging

Operating system: iOS 14

RAM: 4GB

Battery: Not Disclosed

iPHONE 12 MINI FEATURES

iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest and cheapest phone in the series. The phone, with a 5.4 inch screen, can record video up to 4K 60fps.

The phone, powered by Apple’s A14 processor, also supports 5G connectivity. IPhone 12 Mini, according to Apple; It will be the world’s smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G powered phone.

Almost all the features of the phone except the screen are the same as the iPhone 12 model. On the back of the phone, there is a 12MP F / 1.6 aperture main camera and an ultra wide-angle camera with 12MP resolution and F / 2.4 aperture.

iPHONE 12 MINI PRICE

The iPhone 12 Mini will be Apple’s cheapest model in the series at a price of 699. At the same time, the phone will be on sale from November 13th.

iPhone 12 Mini full features:

5.4 inch Super Retina XDR display

2340 x 1080 pixel resolution at 476 ppi

A14 Bionic processor

12MP wide ƒ / 1.6 aperture + 12MP / 2.4 aperture

2X optical zoom

5X digital zoom

HDR video recording at up to 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision

4K video recording at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second

1080p HD video recording at 30 or 60 frames per second

720p HD video recording at 30 frames per second

Optical image stabilization for videos (Wide)

2x optical zoom

Up to 3x digital zoom

5G support

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage

Support 20W fast charging

Operating system: iOS 14

RAM: Not Disclosed

Battery: Not Disclosed

iPHONE 12 PRO AND PRO MAX FEATURES

Both the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are larger than last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. In particular, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been recorded as the largest iPhone model ever.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are also powered by the A14 Bionic processor. At the same time, these phones come with the LIDAR sensor, unlike other models.

Similar to the iPad Pro, this sensor will be used for additional AR effects and will help focus in low light conditions. Apple says the LIDAR sensor will make focus up to six times faster.

iPhone 12 Pro is back with a triple rear camera setup. As with last year’s iPhone 11 Pro models, Apple once again uses a 12-megapixel wide, telephoto and ultra-wide camera.

The wide-angle camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a faster ƒ / 1.6 aperture, while promising 27 percent improved low-light performance. In addition, the telephoto lens on the phone now supports 4X optical zoom.

Apple offers more advanced camera features on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This phone features a new 12 MP telephoto camera with an optical zoom of up to 2.5 times and a focal length of 65 mm.

iPHONE 12 PRO AND PRO MAX PRICE

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available from $ 999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at $ 1099 and with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

iPhone 12 Pro will be available on October 23. However, you will have to wait until November 6 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful model in the series.

iPhone 12 Pro full features:

6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display

2532 x 1170 pixel resolution at 460 ppi

A14 Bionic processor

12 MP Pro camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras

Ultra Wide: ƒ / 2.4 aperture and 120 ° field of view

Wide: / 1.6 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ / 2.0 aperture

2x optical zoom, 2x optical zoom; 4x optical zoom range

Up to 10x digital zoom

Lidar scanner

4K video recording at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second

1080p HD video recording at 30 or 60 frames per second

720p HD video recording at 30 frames per second

Optical image stabilization for videos (Wide)

5G support

Operating system: iOS 14

20W fast charging

RAM: 6GB

Battery: Not Disclosed

iPhone 12 Pro Max full features:

6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display

2778-by-1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

A14 Bionic processor

12 MP Pro camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras

Ultra Wide: ƒ / 2.4 aperture and 120 ° field of view

Wide: / 1.6 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ / 2.2 aperture

2.5x optical zoom, 2x optical zoom; 5 times optical zoom range

Up to 12x digital zoom

Lidar scanner

HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision

4K video recording at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second

1080p HD video recording at 30 or 60 frames per second

720p HD video recording at 30 frames per second

Optical image stabilization for videos (Wide)

5G support

Operating system: iOS 14

20W fast charging

RAM: 6GB

Battery: Not Disclosed

iPHONE 12 MODELS COME WITH 5G SUPPORT

5G, the next generation connection technology, offers users important features such as high speed internet and zero latency, but many countries are not yet ready for this technology.

But smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei have released their own 5G-powered phones, showing how ready they are for this technology.

Apple, on the other hand, lags behind in producing 5G modems due to the problems with Qualcomm, but this technology is included in all newly introduced iPhone 12 models.



