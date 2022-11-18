Here Are All The Songs From The Soundtrack to The Third Season of The TV Series “Dead to Me”.

A list of soundtracks for the third season of Dead To Me has been published — see it below.

The dark comedy series is coming to an end with the third season, which tells about the friendship between Jane (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) after they were brought together by grief.

The synopsis of the third season reads: “For Jen and Judy, it all started with a hit-and-run. Now another shocking accident is changing the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads led to this.”

Other actors include James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Diana-Maria Riva, Brandon Scott and Valerie Mahaffy. The Netflix series is created by Liz Feldman, with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Applegate serving as executive producers.

As in previous seasons, the show features a number of tracks by other artists. You can see the full list below.

‘In My Baby’s Arms’ – The California Honeydrops

‘Life Ain’t Worth Livin’ (If I Can’t Have You) – Joyce Street

‘Seasons In The Sun’ – Terry Jacks

‘Le Reveur (Der Traumer)’ – Peggy Brown Singers

‘The Thunder Of Steel Clouds’ – As Oceans

‘I Fall To Pieces’ – Patsy Cline

‘Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe’ – Barry White (performed by Yolanda at karaoke)

‘Always On My Mind’ – originally by Brenda Lee, other versions by Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and Pet Shop Boys (performed by Ben at karaoke)

‘Mama Said’ – The Shirelles

‘Walking In The Sunshine’ – Ella Fitzgerald

‘Frill Ride’ – Sirrus

‘Lovely Day’ – Bill Withers

‘Nowhere To Run’ – Martha And The Vandellas

‘The Glory Of Love’ – Peggy Lee

‘Get Happy’ – Judy Garland (performed by Henry’s dance group)

The third season of “Dead to Me” was praised by critics, who described it as “breathtakingly funny to a bittersweet end.”

The show was renewed for a third season back in July 2020, and production was postponed due to the pandemic and Applegate’s diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021.

In a four – star review of the second season , NME wrote: “The storyline is drying up by this season’s finale, leaving doubts as to how the third chapter will serve the legacy of Dead To Me. But as a continuation of Jen and Judy’s stormy but lasting friendship, this new proposal can be considered a success.”