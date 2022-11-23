Here Are All The Songs From The Soundtrack to The Movie “Wednesday”.

The soundtrack to the Netflix series “Wednesday” has been released — watch it below.

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spin-off alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. The supporting cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Jamie McShane and Ricky Lindhome.

“Wednesday” is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and Tim Burton is an executive producer who also directed four episodes.

The synopsis of the show reads: “The series is a detective, filled with supernatural mystery, telling about the years of Wednesday Addams when he was a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is trying to master her psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous series of murders that terrorized the local city, and unravel the supernatural mystery that quarreled with her parents 25 years ago—and all this while she is plotting her new and very complicated relationship in Nevermore.”

The soundtrack to the series was written by Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman, who previously worked with Burton on the films “Batman”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Nightmare before Christmas” and others. You can stream the soundtrack below.

The series also includes a number of tracks by other artists, which are listed below.

‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf (episode one)

‘In My Dreams’ – Roy Orbison (episode one)

‘Can’t Stop’ – Rhythmking (episode one)

‘La Llorona’ – Chavela Vargas (episode one)

‘Paint It Black’ – Wednesday on violin, originally by The Rolling Stones (episode one)

‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ – Nevermore a cappella group, originally by Bobby McFerrin (episode two)

‘Space Song’ – Beach House (episode three)

‘Winter’ – Antonio Vivaldi (episode three)

‘Nothing Else Matters’ – Metallica (episode three)

‘Tierra Rica’ – Carmita Jimenez (episode four)

‘It’s A Shame’ – RAC feat. Pink Feathers (episode four)

‘The Beginning’ – Magdalena Bay (episode four)

‘Goo Goo Muck’ – The Cramps (episode four)

‘Physical’ – Dua Lipa (episode four)

‘La Mamma Morta’ – Umberto Giordano (episode four)

‘Sciuri Sciuri’ – Blonde Redhead (episode six)

‘If I Be Wrong’ – Wolf Larsen (episode seven)

‘Perfect Day’ – Hoku (episode eight)

In a four-star review on Wednesday , NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the image — pigtails, pale skin, stripes — looks like a classic of the 90s. Yes, she remains sullen and prickly. Yes, the action still takes place in a creepy mansion. But dive a little beyond the first few episodes and you’ll find that the environment is very different from the one we know.”