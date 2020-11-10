Here are all the guest stars of the series so far

The Good Doctor is beloved by the talented actors who play the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital, namely Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Paige Spara.

To help you put a name to a face after seeing one of the show’s new supporting actors, we’ve rounded up all of The Good Doctor season 4 guest stars below.

Lochlyn munro

For more than two decades, actor Lochlyn Munro has starred in popular TV shows and movies like A Night at the Roxbury, Scary Movie, Riverdale, and When Calls the Heart, among many others. In his latest role, he plays Martin Cross on The Good Doctor, a man who enters the emergency room with a severe case of COVID-19.

Carly pope

Actress Carly Pope makes her debut on The Good Doctor via video chat. Best known for her roles on the television series Suits and Arrow, she plays Martin’s wife, Lily Cross, on The Good Doctor. Carly’s character is an essential worker who cannot be by her husband’s side while he is being treated for the coronavirus.

Jamillah Ross

Jamillah Ross is front and center in Part 1 of The Good Doctor season drama as Mildred St. Marry. The episode begins with Jamillah’s character experiencing coronavirus symptoms in public just as the pandemic begins to unfold in the US Jamillah has appeared on other television series such as Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, and Saving Hope.

Bethany brown

Actress Bethany Brown stars in The Good Doctor as Rochelle, Jamillah’s daughter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rochelle cannot be with her mother and the St. Bonaventure doctors keep her updated. Prior to her role in the ABC medical drama, Bethany played characters on The Flash, Supergirl and The 100. Most recently, she was on Netflix’s Operation Christmas Drop.

Arlen Aguayo-Stewart

Arlen Aguayo-Stewart’s character, Ambar Estrada, left viewers nervous as they watched the progress of his COVID-19 case and threatened his safety and that of his unborn child. Before The Good Doctor, Arlen has starred in several television series such as The Bold Type and several short films.

Julianne Christie

Actress Julianne Christie plays Karen on The Good Doctor. At the beginning of the premiere, Karen asks Dr. Lim if she can take the next elevator down since she worked in a hospital. Julianne has had dozens of supporting roles in her nearly two-decade career, including NYPD Blue, Star Trek, and Smallville.



