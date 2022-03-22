Here Are 7 Metaverse Coins With 10x Potential!

Metaverse is believed to be the next generation of the internet. Blockchain and NFTs are considered an important aspect of the emerging Metaverse ecosystem. As Somanews, we examine analyst Aratrika Duatta’s recommendations on the 7 best metaverse coin projects to buy in 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is the first metaverse coin on the list

Axie Infinity is the largest Metaverse cryptocurrency already attracting over 3 million active players on the platform. Axie Infinity, among other play-to-win games, was recognized as a currency that provides a real source of income for its players. Axie Infinity is available for trading on multiple exchange platforms.

Sandbox (SAND) stands as a solid investment in March 2022 as it applies blockchain technology to a major global market such as the gaming industry and focuses entirely on decentralization. Gamers can create digital assets in the form of NFTs, upload them to the market and integrate them into games with Game Maker.

Decentraland (MANA) is another metaverse coin

Decentraland describes itself as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience and monetize humiliation and apps. In this virtual world, users purchase plots that they can then navigate, build on and earn money on.

Gala Games (GALA). According to reports, Gala Games plans to invest $2 billion in games, $1 billion in movies, $1 billion in music, and the remaining $1 billion in NFT-dedicated theme park. Only one game has been released on the GALA platform so far, as a result the upside potential of this project is huge.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a player-focused project

Enjin Coin has real world applications. The NFT token not only focuses on revolutionizing the gaming space by boosting a player-driven economy, but also enables in-game assets to be tokenized and then transferred between various platforms. This Ethereum-based network plans to expand into the heterogeneous network called Polkadot.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) hosts a popular decentralized exchange that allows users to buy and sell digital currencies without the need for a central third party. This popularity has since resulted in SushiSwap surpassing a market cap of US$500 million in early 2022.

Bloktopia (BLOK)

21-floor virtual skyscraper found on BLOK meta. BLOK members can create their own avatars, participate in social activities, learn about cryptocurrency and also exchange it. In addition, real-time 3D production engines are used in the best virtual reality visual effects. The Polygon blockchain serves as the foundation of Bloktopia.