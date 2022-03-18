Here are 7 Important Altcoins to Watch in 2022!

Cryptocurrencies are currencies used to carry out large-scale transactions for use in the digital space and sometimes in the real world. In this article, let’s list the top 7 altcoin examples to follow in 2022 from analyst Manas Gup’s list.

7 altcoins to watch in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) is the first of all cryptocurrencies and also the most famous. It was created in 2009 by a pseudonymous person or persons, Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity is unknown to this day. Despite being volatile, Bitcoin’s value and trading volume is the pinnacle of all cryptocurrencies on the market today.

Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source Blockchain platform known as Ether. Besides being one of the most important cryptocurrencies, it also plays an important role in the NFT world.

Binance Coin (BNB) allows holders to pay fees and trade on Binance exchange, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. BNB was launched in 2017 and was launched on Ethereum. It later became part of Binance Chain, Binance’s own Blockchain.

USD Coin, symbolically identified as USDC, is a stablecoin backed by the US Dollar. Like Tether, its price is always 1 USD. Crypto is managed by a consortium of members such as Circle and Coinbase. It acts as a port when prices fluctuate.

Among all cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) has a very interesting history. In fact, it started out as a joke with a meme featuring the Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu. But today, it is as serious as any other cryptocurrencies and one of the most important cryptocurrencies in 2022. Dogecoin runs on the same PoW technology used by Litecoin.

Solana (SOL) was born as a result of co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko’s 2017 white paper explaining the proof of date (PoH), which confirms the passage and sequence of time between events. It has features that rival Ethereum. Therefore, Solana can run NFTs, DeFi and DApps.

Unlike others that follow the Bitcoin or PoW protocol, Cardano is a PoS Blockchain platform and is one of the earliest cryptocurrencies to adopt the system. The proof-of-stake system reduces energy usage as well as transaction time, which means it’s better for the environment than a PoW. Cardano’s crypto is ADA. Blockchain enables decentralized applications as well as smart contracts.