Here are 7 Altcoins with the Most Returns of the Week and Their Prospects!

From December 3 to December 10, we take a look at the 7 altcoin projects that yielded the most weekly returns. Analyst Valdrin Tahiri accompanies us with his price predictions…

Flux (FLUX): 69.09%

Near Protocol (NEAR): 16.30%

DeFiChain (DFI): 4.93%

UNUS SED LEO (LEO): 4.74%

BitTorrent (BTT): 3.39%

Terra (LUNA): 2.25%

Huobi Token (HT): 1.64%

The 7 most profitable altcoin projects of the week

Flux (FLUX) started a rapid upward move on Dec. 10 and made ATH at $2.96. According to the analyst, if he hits the top again, his next target may be $4.13.

On December 4, NEAR broke out of the $7.20 horizontal zone. Then, it was valued 63%. It can be expected to erode ATH levels, according to the analyst.

On December 2, DFI increased significantly and exited an ascending parallel channel. According to the analyst, the upward momentum may accelerate after $ 5.55

LEO has been gradually moving upwards since May 28. It has increased by about 82% so far. It is approaching the current ATH level of $3.92. If it succeeds in breaking above this, the next area of ​​resistance is $5.07.

BTT has been rising with an ascending support line since June 22. According to the analyst, the upward momentum may accelerate after the $0.005 resistance.

As Somanews, as we did not convey, LUNA has been increasing since November 24. On December 4, the ATH price reached $78.22 and has been in an uptrend since November 24. According to the analyst, a decline can be expected in LUNA in the short term.

On December 4, HT hit the low of $7 and bounced. The bounce formed a very long bottom wick that was considered a sign of buying pressure. Also, it confirmed the horizontal area of ​​$7.70 as support. If HT continues to rise, the next closest resistance levels will be $1120 and $14.30.