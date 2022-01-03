Here are 5 Altcoins Exploding Social Media!

Watcher.Guru Twitter account, which shares current data on cryptocurrencies and NFTs, shared 5 altcoin projects that experienced a social media explosion on January 2. In this article, let’s take a look at the latest news and price movements on the projects.

Here are the most social altcoin projects

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is in the first place according to Watcher.Guru data, starts 2022 with bomb news. As Somanews reported, Bigger Entertainment owner Steven Cooper announced a series of “SHIB token burn” events and a playlist where users can burn SHIB by listening to music. The latest news from the meme token is “DOGGY DAO”, which will give SHIB a DAO structure. At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00003393, with constant price gains for the day.

In second place, community-focused altcoin project Saitama (SAITAMA) is the second most talked-about cryptocurrency on social media, with 5% performance in the last 24 hours. While SAITAMA is trading at $0.00000005118 with a market capitalization of $2.2 million, the developer team is working hard to be listed on new exchanges.

Third-ranked Ethereum (ETH) has been attempting a recovery since December, when it lost the $4,000 support. Recent developments on the Ethereum network include the announcement of stolen $2.2 million Bored Ape NFTs and numerous NFT collections.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

One of the most talked about meme tokens of recent months is Floki Inu (FLOKI). The dog-themed cryptocurrency popularized by Elon Musk “memes” announced its partnership with Turkish football team Fenerbahçe, more recently added to SHIB GiftChill’s payment methods. Additionally, India-based Giottus exchange plans to list FLOKI.

SAFEMOON, which is in the last place, has been on the agenda with huge advertising campaigns in recent days. The 210th cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $0.000002556, up 10% despite the stagnant market overall.