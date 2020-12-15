Here are 4 Things That Make DeFi World Attractive

Undoubtedly, one of the events that marked 2020 for the cryptocurrency industry was the rapid development of the DeFi world. So what are the main factors that make the DeFi world attractive?

The popularity of the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, which started in late 2019, continued exponentially in 2020. The decentralized finance idea and the many differences it offers have attracted both the current cryptocurrency investor and the non-sector investors to the market.

Combining credit, insurance, and many other services offered by traditional banks with blockchain technology, DeFi has started to attract more and more people. As a result of this interest, many decentralized finance coins saw record prices in August and September. A user named Andrew Kong on Twitter compared the DeFi industry to the early years of crypto money mining with a tweet. Andrew Kong shared all four factors that made the DeFi world attractive in his post.

4 factors that make the DeFi world attractive

1. Attractive profit rates available

While Andrew Kong likened DeFi to the early stages of mining, he cited one of the attractive factors, yet significantly higher profit rates. Thanks to DeFi protocols, it is possible to earn much higher returns than traditional financial institutions can offer with applications such as yield farming.

2. Large companies are being established but have not yet established a monopoly

In many business models, as large and corporate companies start to enter the business, the denominators for users decrease and the earnings in these companies grow. Although these large companies or institutions have started to be effective in decentralized finance, they have not yet been able to establish their full dominance in the market time. For this reason, startups and institutions with smaller capital can find a place in the sector that has not yet become a monopoly.

3.It is possible to achieve success even with small resources

The main capital for decentralized finance is shown as the solutions and ideas offered. In this way, many projects with brilliant ideas can be realized without the need for large investments with the community and ecosystem formed by the DeFi world. Starting with small startup resources, these projects find a chance to develop with the support they receive from the community and investors who believe in the DeFi industry.

4.Everyone still trying to understand

Andrew Kong argues that the decentralized finance world is still in the process of being understood, even though it has been known for many hit projects throughout the year. This indicates that it may actually be in the early stages of DeFi. Kong points out that, just like cryptocurrency mining, it may be possible to earn much more early returns. He also adds that under the Twitter user share, more and more miners are starting to enter the DeFi domain.



