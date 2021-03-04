Heralds 10 new and modern icons for Windows

Microsoft is starting to modernize Windows 10 by improving the icons in the operating system. The test version will be available this week, with the Windows 10 new icon update, the system will have a modern structure. The update will include parts that don’t fit Microsoft’s Fluent Design style.

Windows 10 will modernize with new icon update

This year, a big move is coming from Microsoft, which is trying to customize Windows 10 as a design. With the update to be released, the company will present icons for a rounded and simplified look. The update, which will also include a new font, will make the taskbar compatible with future icons. In this way, Microsoft will try to prove to its users how modern even the smallest parts of Windows can be.

The update is just one of the small steps of the big Windows 10 update coming later this year. Last year, the company updated some of its icons with color versions, and even changed the Start menu to give it a modern look. The firm is also working on a project called Sun Valley, which aims to visually rejuvenate. Accordingly, it seems likely that we will encounter major UI changes later in the year. Updating may also cause nostalgic loss. Because some icons that have been with us since the Windows 95 era are faced with the possibility of being completely deleted after a short time.

Microsoft has also worked to improve UI consistency in Windows 10X, which will be designed for devices like Chromebook. 10X will accommodate changes such as a new start menu, notification center, and Wi-Fi interface. In short, it will feel like a simpler, simpler version.

The way the tech giant is marketing the 10X could also be a clue to where the future fate of the operating system is headed. Rumors are that the company sees the new Windows as a kind of marketing technique. And more news on the subject is expected to be shared with the public soon. The firm is also planning some events in the coming weeks to promote its future plans.