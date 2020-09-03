Herald One UI 2.5 for Samsung’s old flagship!

The One UI 2.5 update, which came earlier than the prediction for the Samsung Galaxy S20 family, this time started distribution by the Galaxy S10 family. After the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra came out of the box with One UI 2.5, the update schedule announced by Samsung continues to progress.

Galaxy S10 users good news for One UI 2.5!

Galaxy S10 finally started receiving the expected update. The update, which is 963.49 MB in size, brings with it the September 2020 security patch. The One UI 2.5 update includes the Wireless DeX feature released on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series. This feature allows you to wirelessly mirror your smartphone’s DeX UI screen to any TV with Miracast feature.

The new update also comes with an improved Pro Video Mode in the camera app, an easier way to share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices, and the ability to search for YouTube videos in the keyboard app. Pro Video Mode allows selection of video resolution and frame rate, microphone selection (front, rear, all, USB or Bluetooth). The Galaxy S10 series will also have a Single Shot time selection between 5-15 seconds.

Other features that are part of the new software update for the Galaxy S10 include Bitmoji Stickers support for the Always On Display mode and a split keyboard in landscape mode. Bug fixes, security enhancements and performance improvements are also part of the update.

All devices that will receive the new update:

– Galaxy Note 20

– Galaxy Note 20 5G

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

– Galaxy Tab S7

– Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

– Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Galaxy Flip 5G

– Galaxy Z Flip

– Galaxy Fold 5G

– Galaxy Fold

– Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

– Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

– Galaxy S20 Plus

– Galaxy S20 5G

– Galaxy S20

– Galaxy S10 5G

– Galaxy S10 +

– Galaxy S10

– Galaxy S10e

– Galaxy S10 Lite

– Galaxy S9

– Galaxy S9 Plus

– Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

– Galaxy Note 10 Plus

– Galaxy Note 10 5G

– Galaxy Note 10

– Galaxy Note 10 Lite

– Galaxy Note 9



