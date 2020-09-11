Herald of next generation console for Rainbow Six Siege!

Ubisoft introduced a remake version of its old game and gave the good news of the PS5 and Xbox Series X for Rainbow Six Siege with the event Ubisoft Forward, or abbreviated Ubiforward. But how will Rainbow Six Siege innovate for this next generation console?

Next generation console features for Rainbow Six Siege

The long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X heralds for Ubisoft’s legendary FPS game, Rainbow Six Siege. Accordingly, the game will appear with 120 FPS and 4K support. With the game that is expected to offer a much more effective gameplay, Ubisoft is planning to make an ambitious introduction to PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

In the meantime, Ubisoft gave good news to those who have the Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. Accordingly, you will be able to have the new version for PS5 without paying any additional cost.

In addition, the game’s fifth year update called Shadow Legacy was also released at the event. You can find information about the update from this link.

Ubisoft also appeared before the game lovers at the Ubiforward event with Prince of Persia Remake, which is identified with the company. The production, which comes out with its renewed graphics, will come to PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One platforms for nostalgia lovers.

You will also be able to get the game from Epic Store and Uplay. The Prince of Persia Remake game, which is currently available for pre-order, is expected to be released in November. How do you think the game’s Shadow Legacy update happened? Do you think Rainbow Six Siege will be able to perform successfully on new generation consoles? We are waiting your comments.



