Herald of MIUI 12 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 users have been waiting for the MIUI 12 update for days. Launched on the market on March 6, 2019, this model was also available in our country. It was announced that the new update is based on Android 10.

It was said that this software, which has been tested by Chinese users since August, has passed the tests, but can only be experienced by a certain segment (about 30 percent of users living in Europe) for now. It was learned that the Xiaomi front does not want to let go of the measure.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 refreshed with MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi signed software, which started to become widespread in some countries in Europe with the label “12.0.2.0.QFGEUXM”, will appear in other countries if it is successful here. We understand that the technology company, which has been operating for 10 years, wants to move forward slowly but surely.

Redmi Note 7, which managed to exceed 15 million units in sales between March 2019 – September 2019, comes out of the box with MIUI 10 (Android 9.0 Pie based). What is in the relevant update for users who prefer this smartphone?

You can now slide your finger down to the top left corner to see notifications. To access the control center, you will be able to bring your finger to the upper right corner and slide down.

In addition, the size of the control center used with the mode named Landscape does not take up as much space as before. Brightness and color problems occurring in wallpapers where dark mode is used have been eliminated.

The problem of flashing when unlocking after the main screen went black has also been resolved. The screen of the Redmi Note 7 was constantly flashing. Apart from that, the lock screen not working sometimes prevented the experience of many users.

There is no such problem anymore. The lock screen sometimes losing its functionality was among the problems that needed to be solved. The software called MIUI 12 solved this issue as well. Finally, a new mode called Pro was activated for cameras.

It is not known when MIUI 12 will be brought to other countries outside of Europe. This update is expected to be widespread in our country. What do you think of the Redmi Note 7? We are waiting your comments.



