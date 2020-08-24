Her son Marlon is already a very good dancer

With her fans, Caroline Receveur has no filter. The social media star is hiding nothing from them!

Between the photos, the unpublished announcements and the little moments of tenderness with her son, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

They thus follow the adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And for once, there are many!

In fact, Caroline Receveur has nearly 4 million subscribers on Instagram. No, you’re not dreaming !

She thus appears as one of the most popular French stars of the platform, but also of the moment!

Still, the pretty blonde isn’t the only one causing a stir. Her son is also very successful!

CAROLINE RECEIVER AND HER SON FOR A DANCE SESSION!

At the height of his 2 years, the son of Caroline Receveur is already cracking the web. Internet users love it!

Moreover, to their delight, Hugo Philip’s companion does not hesitate to appear at his side.

And in front of the camera, Marlon already knows how to do it! You have to believe that the star couple have the child they deserve.

Not long ago, Caroline Receveur unveiled her son’s talents as a dancer. And he’s doing very well!

On Le Truc de Niro, or September from the group Earth, Wind & Fire, Marlon ignites the track with his frenzied leaps!

Seduced, Internet users then reacted en masse to their idol’s post. What talent ! So we let you take a look at the delusional story of the businesswoman.



