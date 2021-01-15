Her fans manage to confuse her with Kim Kardashian!

On social media, Nabilla fans clearly confused her with Kim Kardashian. The two really look alike! A few years ago, Nabilla participated in the Angels of reality TV. And the least we can say is that reality TV had in store for him a very big surprise. To everyone’s surprise, the contestants met Kim Kardashian.

You can’t help but remember the famous “It’s Kim Kardashian!” By Amélie Neten. At the time, Nabilla was actually a fan of Kanye West’s wife. She was really shocked to see it for real.

Nabilla hadn’t been able to hold back her tears. She seemed really happy to see her idol in real life. And over the years, it’s only natural that Kim Kardashian has rubbed off on her.

This Thursday, January 13, Kim Kardashian shared a new video on her Twitter account. And the least that can be said is that she has shocked the fans. She looks like two drops of water like Thomas Vergara’s wife.

NABILLA VERY HAPPY THAT HER FANS MIX HER FOR KIM KARDASHIAN

On Twitter, fans told Milann’s mom: “I thought it was you. “,” Am I the only one who thought it was Nabilla? “But also” I had a doubt, I thought I saw you waw “.

Others have also asked, “Is it me or does she look more and more like you?” “,” The resemblance to Nabilla is too disturbing wesh. “But also” I thought it was you at first! “.

Many messages that are sure to please the reality TV candidate. It must be said that she took Kim Kardashian as an example for many years.

And the more time passes, the more they look a lot alike. It remains to be seen if Nabilla will have the chance to see her again one day in her life. Case to follow!