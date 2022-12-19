Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Is Reportedly Cut From The Flash.

Henry Cavill will no longer have a cameo role as Superman in The Flash.

Following the news that the actor won’t actually be returning to play the superhero as DC Studios continues ongoing overhauls, it looks like Cavill’s cameo will be cut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scene has already been shot for a movie starring Ezra Miller, which is due to be released in 2023.

The same source reports that Gal Gadot was also supposed to appear in the upcoming film, but her “Wonder Woman” cameo was also cut as studios postponed Patty Jenkins’ processing for “Wonder Woman 3.”

Last week, news broke that the third “Wonder Woman 3” was postponed by DC Studios.

Jenkins said she “never left” the film and understood that “these decisions are difficult right now.”

Speaking about his departure from the DC universe, Cavill said it’s “sad news” that he won’t actually return as Superman after leaving The Witcher to pursue the role.

“In the end, I won’t be coming back as Superman. After the studio said to announce my return back in October,” Cavill said.

Adding that the news is “not the easiest” to perceive, Cavill continued: “Changing the guard is what happens. I respect that. James and Peter have to build a whole universe. I wish them and everyone connected with the new universe good luck and the happiest state.”

Gunn has since revealed that the DCEU will move forward with a younger Superman, although he left the door open for Cavill’s return in a future installment of the DCEU’s 10-year plan.

“In the initial stages, our story will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so this character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he tweeted, adding: “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we are big fans and we discussed a number of exciting opportunities to work together in in the future.”