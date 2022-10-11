Henry Cavill’s Face when Millie Bobby Brown Falls Out of hiding in the new Enola Holmes 2

When Netflix debuted with Enola Holmes, the adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown became a hit for the streamer. Talk of a sequel is easy to find when you’re making a success of that particular landscape, which meant that over the release of the new movie, “Enola Holmes 2,” had already cut out their work in hopes of surpassing. Cases like this require more action, and in the case of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock, I lack one particular facial expression.

Promising to “get big, go, Holmes,” the second trailer for this Netflix sequel shows more of the plot teasing in the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2. In between Enola demonstrating her powers of deduction and close combat, we also see a face that only an irritated older brother could make.

This is especially important when, not for the first time, he discovers that his enterprising younger sister is snooping around. Needless to say, Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown are doing a great job with their abilities. It’s nice to see that the sequel already has this key ingredient, no matter which trailer you’re watching.

Enola Holmes 2 is collecting a new round of tips, with a Netflix subscription only, starting November 4th.