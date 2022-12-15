Henry Cavill Will Not Return to The Role of Superman in The DC Universe of James Gunn

Henry Cavill has announced that he will not be returning as DCEU Superman.

On December 15, the actor posted a statement on Instagram, in which he announced that he would not return to the role beloved by fans after meeting with DCEU co-CEO and director James Gunn and DC Studios co-president Peter Safran. Cavill, who initially confirmed his return to the superhero universe in October, wrote: “I just met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and this is sad news for everyone.”

“In the end, I won’t be coming back as Superman. After the studio said to announce my return back in October.”

Adding that the news is “not the easiest” to perceive, Cavill continued: “Changing the guard is what happens. I respect that. James and Peter have to build a whole universe. I wish them and everyone connected with the new universe good luck and the happiest state.”

Gunn has since revealed that the DCEU will move forward with a younger Superman, although he left the door open for Cavill’s return in a future installment of the DCEU’s 10-year plan. “In the initial stages, our story will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so this character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he tweeted, adding: “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we are big fans and we discussed a number of exciting opportunities to work together in in the future.”

The news of Cavill’s departure followed statements by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkin yesterday (December 14) about the cancellation of the second sequel to Wonder Woman. “When the backlash started that [Wonder Woman 3] didn’t happen, an attractive false story began to spread that it was me who killed him or left,” Jenkins wrote in a lengthy statement on social media after reports that Gunn and Safran had told her that her treatment does not comply with the current DCEU plans.

Reiterating that she was willing to make any changes she was asked for for the sake of the film, Jenkins shared: “I understood that there was nothing I could do to move forward at the moment. DC is clearly mired in the changes they have to make, so I understand that these decisions are difficult right now.”