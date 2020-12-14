Henry Cavill was injured while filming Season 2

The Sun reports on the accident of the protagonist of the series, so they have modified the filming plan again.

The filming of Season 2 of The Witcher is being more bumpy than expected. The Netflix series has suffered numerous setbacks during its production, largely due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has not only interrupted filming on several occasions, but has also caused some of its stars to have to be replaced. This is not the case with Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Geralt de Rivia. However, The Sun has published an article in which it reveals that the actor has had an accident during the recording of one of the sequences.

“The filming has been interrupted due to what has happened to Henry,” publishes the British media. The interpreter “has injured his leg” in an ax fight that took place at the top of some “trees and with a safety harness.” According to The Sun, “He stopped suddenly and looked very sore. It was not clear if something had hit his leg or if it was some kind of “muscle injury”.

Although it was not severe enough to require an ambulance, the development schedule has been affected again because it could not “walk properly”. Also, “he was wearing heavy armor at the scene, so he wasn’t going to be able to do it with his injured leg.”

Various forecast changes

It is not the first time that The Witcher’s calendar has been affected. The coronavirus has been the architect of the filming being stopped twice, so that the entire filming plan has been delayed. The most recent news pointed to that filming would continue until early 2021, but that information came to light before filming was interrupted a second time.

Netflix’s The Witcher does not have a set release date, beyond the fact that the platform intends to release it sometime in 2021.



