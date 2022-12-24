Henry Cavill Was Allegedly Excluded From The Witcher Precisely For The Reason That He Became a Part of It

Henry Cavill left The Witcher series just a month ago. And the fans made their disappointment clear. The production, in which Liam Hemsworth quickly appeared, did not lessen the anger. While fans took the moment to express their disdain, many made it clear from the start that Cavill was the reason they were watching the show.

The "leak" about Henry Cavill is funny because what it really means is that he got sick of working with terrible TV people making a mediocre show that didn't care about the subject matter; but — 💣 shackleton 💣 (@shackle_ton) December 17, 2022

The absolute perfection with which he played Geralt will forever remain invaluable to fans of the franchise. But, like everything on the internet, Cavill’s infamous departure has two versions. One of them is clearly more popular than the other. And for all the right reasons.

The Truth about Henry Cavill’s Departure from The Witcher

The announcement that Cavill IS CHOOSING to leave the fantasy series has become very clear. However, the announcement does not explain why the actor suddenly decided to leave. But considering how he just announced his return to Superman, fans have joined in. Unfortunately, the new DC executives don’t have a place for Henry Cavill in their universe. Now Cavill has lost not one, but two major products, and people are talking. By people, we mean only the host of the Spotify podcast Deux U.

henry cavill irl gigachad confirmed pic.twitter.com/OpOYg9RYoL — Mary Kay Ultra(light beam) (@MKayAlcatraz) December 19, 2022

A transcript of an episode from the podcast got into the network. With its content entailing Cavill’s alleged misogynistic tendencies, excessive control and, last but not least, “the language of video games,” the transcript has everything on paper to tarnish the actor’s image. However, if the actor is the blue—eyed Henry Cavill, who devoted most of his career to the ideal performance of fictional characters, the audience stops scrolling, rereading and throwing out the transcript in favor of the actor.

Fans came out in support of Henry Cavill

Upon closer examination of a very juicy transcript, you might think that this is a very poorly written Wattpad novel. Moreover, it never mentions any official sources or credible reports.

It reads like an upset show runner who didn’t like the fact that Cavill was so vocal about his dislike of the changes/direction of the show and how it wasn’t following the source material — alice jj (@hentaidream12) December 16, 2022

Despite the vague accusations and the absence of any evidence, the glaring mistake that this is clearly the issuance of false information in the transcript is “the language of a video game bro.” This leaked transcript best proved why we can’t have good things.

Because Henry Cavill is an actor whose thirst for knowledge and art, be it video games or books, just shines through.

I'm ready and willing to believe this, except what's the accusation? There're no details here. He made unusual demands, such as?

He started making comments, like?

He rewrote scenes, which ones?

He held up production, how?

Every department head was complaining, about what?? — ClericGrey (@ClericGrey) December 16, 2022

Let’s not forget how his eloquent speeches and understanding of the craft are the very reason why The Witcher became the famous TV series that it is today. Not only Cavill’s fans, but also ordinary viewers could not resist fact-checking the transcript.

Do you think the allegations against Cavill are true? Let us know in the comments below.