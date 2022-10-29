Henry Cavill told how close he was to playing James Bond in Casino Royale

Cavill’s story with Agent 007 revealed another interesting detail.

Ahead of the casting for the lead role in Casino Royale, there were several actors who led the group to take on the role of Agent 007 in the James Bond films. Although we know him mostly as Superman and Sherlock Holmes these days, actor Henry Cavill was one of the frequent names mentioned during the contest that eventually led to the Daniel Craig 007 era. Thanks to a new interview, Cavill only lit the fire. it got even hotter when he showed how close he used to be to wearing a tuxedo.

During the live recording of Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confused(opens in new tab), the recently returned Superman actor chatted about some interesting facts from his past. Things like Cavill’s reaction to Stephanie Mayer wanting him to play Edward Cullen in “Twilight” certainly surfaced, as well as further talk about the time when the “Man of Steel” actor was Superman.

However, when it came to James Bond, Cavill had a pretty solid history. Starting with the fact that he told how close he was to playing the main role in Casino Royale. Even more exciting was the reason he was glad he didn’t get the role, which can be read below:

They told me I was close to it. They told me that in the end it all depended, and that’s what I was told, it only depended on me and Daniel (Craig), and I was the younger option. They obviously chose Daniel, and I think Daniel’s choice was amazing. I probably wasn’t ready at the time. I think Daniel has done an incredible job on past films, so I’m glad they made that choice. At that time it was a fun adventure that definitely gave a boost to my career. That was the key element. I had a lot of auditions that I went to, and they went really, really well.

Finishing in second place is quite an exciting feat, especially when you consider that director Martin Campbell auditioned eight actors for the role of James Bond. With a field that included rumored actors like Sam Worthington and Goran Visnic, as well as confirmed competitors like Sam Heughan from Outlander, narrowing the list down to Daniel Craig and Henry Cavill is quite impressive.

However, one could definitely see how important a factor age was, since at the alleged audition in 2005 for Casino Royale, Henry Cavill was about 22 years old at the time. For reference: Daniel Craig was about 37 years old when he auditioned for a role in the film. Just like James Bond producer Michael J. Wilson said of 007’s ideal age range in recent weeks, thirty—year-old Commander Bond is the place where this role would be perfect.

This fact did not overshadow Cavill’s memories of this competition, as he continued to discuss what his candidacy for Casino Royale had done for his career as a whole. Recalling some disappointing auditions in his acting past, the “Mission Impossible” alum shared these silver linings:

It was a fun adventure at the time, and it definitely gave me a boost in my career. That was the key element. I had a lot of auditions that I went to, and they went very well, and the casting director and producer called me and said: “You were the best person who came into the room. We loved you, but you’re not a name. …You hear it enough times, you’re just like, “Ahhh, good.” True or not, it could have been a complete lie. It could have been terrible. One day I auditioned for the role of Bond, got shortlisted, and my picture got into Variety, then I thought, “Oh! Okay, now this guy might have some kind of name.”

During the awards season, a common phrase is that being nominated is just an honor. With Henry Cavill, his audition story at Casino Royale really fits that oft-repeated phrase. Sitting at about the same age as Daniel Craig when he began his journey as James Bond, and with plenty of opportunities lined up for the future, one has to wonder if he would really do it again for this next round of 00-madness.

At the moment, Cavill’s fans can see him in a short cameo in the final credits of the movie “Black Adam”, which is now in theaters. However, if you want to see the return of his less spoiler-laden Sherlock Holmes, you can see him in Enola Holmes 2 when he debuts on November 4th. That is, if your Netflix subscription is active and ready to broadcast by that particular date.