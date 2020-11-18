Henry Cavill The Witcher back on the season 2 set?

Henry Cavill is preparing season 2 of The Witcher. Filming had to stop due to Covid-19, but is about to resume.

Season 2 of The Witcher is in full preparation. Henry Cavill and the other actors will resume filming after a hiatus of a few weeks.

A year ago, Netflix subscribers were able to discover a new series: The Witcher. This one features Geralt, played by Henry Cavill who goes in search of Princess Ciri. The man is a Witcher and must do everything to protect the young woman.

Indeed, Ciri has immense magical powers, but she does not control them. Then, many enemies want to kill her. In the season finale, Geralt ended up reuniting with Ciri and had to fight a big battle.

The series with Henry Cavill was a huge success and Netflix has not hesitated to renew it for a season 2. However, fans will have to be very patient to see the next episodes.

With Covid-19, production is lagging behind. Indeed, the shooting was to begin last March, but was canceled. Then, not long ago, people on the film crew contracted Covid-19.

THE WITCHER: THE ACTORS BACK ON THE SET

Henry Cavill was glad to be back for filming Season 2 of The Witcher. In fact, the actor shared a photo of Geralt for season 2. Fans got to see his new armor and see the costumes of the other characters.

So, after several months of filming, season 2 seemed to be on the right track. However, a few weeks ago, the shooting had to stop once again. Indeed, several people had Covid-19 and the actors had to take a break.

The production had to change their plans for season 2 of The Witcher several times. Indeed, because of the virus, Henry Cavill and the other actors had to go to the studio in London instead of filming in Yorkshire. In any case, even if the actors are back on the sets, it is clear that the series is falling behind.

“We do not yet have a target launch date for the second season after 2021,” said Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. In any case, we hope that the shooting will not stop once again!



