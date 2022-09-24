Henry Cavill teams up with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan to present the long-awaited news of the third season of The Witcher with a surprise

It’s no exaggeration to say that fans of “The Witcher” were Netflix ghosts after the announcement of the third season. Not only about the third season, but also about “The Witcher: The Origin of Blood” there were practically no updates. So fans sat with hearts on their sleeves watching the Netflix VUDU event in the hope of getting any new news about the Witcher‘s world. So imagine their joy when OTT Mughal announced the release date of the third season of The Witcher. But that’s not all the fans can enjoy. Charming Henry Cavill talks about what season 3 might entail.

Fans of The Witcher get two surprises in TUDUM about the third season

The old quote of Aristotle “Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet” could not be more true in the case of fans of The Witcher. We will see our favorite leaders, Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer and Ciri, in the summer of 2023. Fans of the series turned to analysts and looked at the trends and patterns of the release of previous seasons.

They came to the conclusion that the new season is coming out only a couple of months after the completion of post-production. Filming of the third season of The Witcher ended in early September. Consequently, fans were expecting a release in the summer of 2023, and the streaming giant confirmed their theories when Henry Cavill announced the same thing on TUDUM. The second surprise from Netflix was a tour of the Longcross studio. Led by Anya Chalotra, who plays the powerful Yennefer, and Freya Allan, the actress behind Princess Cirilla.

Although the tour was great and all that, it was what Anya Chalotra said that caught our attention. Getting off the baga, Chalotra casually says that he is returning from filming a scene where Yennefer and Ciri are fighting with each other. A possible scene like this in the third season will definitely make the dreams of thousands of fans come true. Given their nature and powers, viewers of the Netflix fantasy series show Yen against Ciri.

In the third season of The Witcher, we will finally witness the most anticipated episode by fans. The upcoming season of the fantasy series will be more exciting, exciting, and considering how Henry Cavill looks, we can expect mind-blowing action scenes.

