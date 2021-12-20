Henry Cavill Says He Would Love A Red Dead Redemption 2 Movie

Henry Cavill, one of the most beloved actors among gamers, commented in a recent interview that he would love to see a movie based on Red Dead Redemption 2, and would be willing to participate. The comment came when asked what other property of the gaming world he would like to see become a live action movie or series with his participation.

“Well that’s a tough question because you would be testing both the IP and the company, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don’t want to put myself in any dead ends with this, but there are a lot of games out there. .. I actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 – I know, I’m a little late for the party – but I started playing it and I’m really enjoying it. So something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie.” – declared the actor in an interview, in free translation.

Cavill began his fame in the geek world living the latest version of Superman. But it was his portrayal of Geralt in The Witcher series on Netflix that really earned the actor a place in gamers’ hearts. He is himself a PC player too. So most of the gaming crowd cheers when he approaches projects involving games, as in the recent rumors about a possible Mass Effect series.