Henry Cavill recites a war poem on Instagram!

Henry Cavill seems inspired. Thus, in an Instagram post, the latter published the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae!

Once is not custom ! A few hours ago, the handsome Henry Cavill therefore shared a selfi of him on his Instagram account. If the shot seems soft, another detail then caught our attention … In other words its legend!

Thus, the actor of “Enola Holmes” writes:

In the fields of Flanders, poppies bloom

Between the crosses which, one row after the other,

Mark our place; and in the sky,

The larks, still singing valiantly, roam,

Barely audible among the thundering cannons.

We, the dead, a few days ago,

We lived, tasted the dawn, watched the sunsets,

We loved and were loved; today we are lying

In the fields of Flanders.

Resume our fight against the enemy:

To you, with our trembling hands, we reach out

The torch ; make it yours and carry it high.

If you let us down, we who die,

We will not find rest, although the poppies bloom

In the fields of Flanders.

You will have recognized it! So this is the war poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae! Henry Cavill then added two hashtags, “#SouvenirDuDimanche” and “# N’N’oublonsJamais”.



