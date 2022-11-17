Henry Cavill may rule the hearts of millions, but science simply does not agree with the claim of the “Sexiest Man” to the “Man of Steel”

Science believes that Henry Cavill may not be the sexiest man. The actor who did a series of works in fantasy action movies turned out to be so perfect for the roles that it became a problem to replace him. This was evident in his replacement in The Witcher by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Although his acting abilities are definitely considered the main reason, his physique and facial features make Cavill an ideal character for the role of an era or fantasy hero. While he was voted the sexiest man in the world by a Glamour poll, which many would agree with, science has shown that he may not be as perfect as one might think.

Who beats Henry Cavill in the game of symmetry, according to science?

Obsession and research regarding facial symmetry has existed since the time of Ancient Greece and continues to this day. So, when it comes to odds, Cavill is absolutely one of the top contenders, but who will beat him? The sexiest man according to science is the actor of “Twilight” Robert Pattinson. According to mathematical results, Superman’s leadership is 91.64% perfect, if you take into account his lips, eyes and forehead. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has the highest score with a 92.15% percentage.

It seems like these two have run into each other quite often. In fact, Cavill was the first choice when writer Stephanie Mayer wrote Twilight, but later relinquished the role to Pattinson because age was an important factor. However, both British actors were part of the DC world: the Lighthouse actor starring Batman and the Tudor actor, who famously played the Man of Steel.

Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt took the third and fourth positions respectively. He was followed by George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling. It’s safe to say that all of them have succeeded in the entertainment industry, and their acting abilities are as good as their facial symmetry.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old actor Henry Cavill is still in shape and gorgeous as ever. The actor recently delighted his fans by announcing his return by wearing a cape for “Man of Steel 2.”

