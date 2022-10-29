Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher, And Geralt Has Already Been Remade For Season 4

It’s been a while since Henry Cavill last graced our screens as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The fantasy series recently completed production of the third season, and the expectation of fans seems to be only growing every day. However, there was some bittersweet news ahead of the new episode list. Netflix has officially confirmed that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. However, Cavill will not return as the main character. And interestingly, his fan-favorite role has already been remade.

Henry Cavill also confirmed that he won’t be donning his armor and sword again when “The Witcher” begins production on season 4. As it turns out, the British star in this role will be replaced by none other than Liam Hemsworth. Cavill posted a statement shared by the streamer on his Instagram, in which he talked about how he played Geralt, and wished good luck to his successor.:

My journey as Geralt of Rivia was filled with both monsters and adventures, and, alas, I will lay down my medallion and swords in the fourth season. Instead of me, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will assume the mantle of the White Wolf. As in the case of the greatest of literary characters, I pass the baton with reverence for the time spent in the incarnation of Geralt, and with enthusiasm I see how Liam perceives this most charming and subtle of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.

Liam Hemsworth, whom viewers probably know from such films as “The Hunger Games” and “Independence Day: Rebirth,” also spoke about his new performance. The star, who declared herself as a fan of the fantasy franchise, shared her own statement in which she expressed gratitude to her predecessor for handing over the reins of government. It also sounds like the 32-year-old performer is ready to take his place on the continent:

As a fan of the Witcher, I’m thrilled to be able to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill was an incredible Geralt, and I am proud that he hands me the reins and allows me to take the blades of the White Wolf into the next chapter of his adventures. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for many years, and I was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big problems, but I’m really excited to enter the world of the Witcher.