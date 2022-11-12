Henry Cavill is delighted with the place in “Enola Holmes 2”, which, according to him, really inspired him to play Sherlock Holmes

A such a charming performance takes work.

In an interview with our own Sean O’Connell about “Enola Holmes 2” (opens in new tab) Cavill talked about what it was like to work on the set of Apartment 22B and how it affected his work. The star of the DC movie universe enthusiastically talked about the magic set that was the cult apartment, and what props the production artists used to try to capture the tone of the story. Cavill’s Details:

It was such a wonderful set, so rich in details and things that the audience might never see because the camera angles never illuminated them, but there were details and character everywhere. This is an unusual place filled with all sorts of gadgets, gadgets and things that can be found in the museum.

It must have been so cool just to look at all of Sherlock’s knickknacks in the apartment. Later in the same conversation with CinemaBlend, the Superman actor talked about how such a detailed space was able to penetrate into his game and fully embody the classic role. As he put it,

It’s just that I almost didn’t leave filming on that set. Even between them, we had 45 minutes, an hour to prepare. The chairs were so comfortable, I felt comfortable in this space as long as I didn’t interfere with the team trying to do their job. I’d just relax there and soak it all up. I was finding something new to play with and something to play with every day.

Obviously, the comfort in this space helped Cavill to feel that it was his own mysterious refuge. Apartment 22b on Baker Street in London is known to be the central location for many Sherlock Holmes adaptations. This is Holmes’ home, where he works on solving some of London’s most intricate mysteries and tracking down criminals. The famous place is recreated again in the series “Enola Holmes” and perfectly reflects the intrigue associated with the situation.

I guess Cavill really managed to get used to the space of his character, as the reaction of fans to “Enola Holmes 2” was incredibly positive. Many called the fantastic chemistry between brother and sister between him and his partner in the film Millie Bobby Brown the finest hour of the film. Some even call the sequel even better than the charming original. In addition, the return of Sherlock Cavill’s gorgeous curls is a definite plus for watching this movie right now.

Enola Holmes 2 is currently streaming exclusively to Netflix subscribers, just like its predecessor. You can also see Henry Cavill in The Witcher series, which is now one of the best shows on Netflix. For more information about other movies coming to Netflix in the near future, check out our 2022 movie release schedule.