Henry Cavill is definitely coming back to Mission: Impossible 8 right now, right?

It looks like August Walker, played by Henry Cavill, is returning to Mission Impossible 8. The Mission Impossible franchise is nearing its potential conclusion, which means the return of several characters from the past. Director Christopher McQuarrie teased that we were in for another surprise. He confirmed that the mysterious character from “Mission Impossible — Fallout” will appear in “Mission Impossible 8”. There was no information about who it was, but McQuarrie’s teaser caused a lot of speculation about who it might be.

There are already several main characters from “Mission: impossible.” It is confirmed that Fallout will appear in “Mission Impossible 8”. Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, once again leads the film, which could be his last entry in the franchise. Viewers will also see the return of Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames). There are still a lot of actors from “Mission Impossible: Fallout” who can return. However, the nature of the unexpected teaser means it’s likely to be someone of great importance or connected to an important “Mission Impossible” twist.

Related: Sending the “Mission Impossible 8” Cruise Explains the Mystery of the Character’s Return

Although a returning Fallout character from the “Mission: Impossible 8” could actually be Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), Erica Sloan (Angela Bassett), Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) or Julia (Michelle Monaghan), none of their appearances will be that shocking. That just leaves Henry Cavill as a returning “Mission Impossible 8” character. McQuarrie previously teased that he could be involved in the next two films, although “Mission Impossible”—the Fallout ending clearly killed Walker. Taking into account the original teaser and McQuarrie’s desire to keep the last cast of “Mission Impossible 8” a secret, all signs point to the fact that this is Henry Cavill.

Why Henry Cavill’s Walker Should Return to Mission: Impossible 8 (and How He Can)

The decision to bring back Walker Henry Cavill in Mission Impossible 8 will allow the franchise to continue exploring one of its best villains. His role in Mission Impossible: Fallout focused on his work at the CIA, although he was also secretly a terrorist known as John Lark. Thanks to Cavill’s audacious performance in the film and the incredible physical strength he brought to the role, Walker became one of the best Fallout characters. He was so excited before the release that he was even suggested as a possible replacement for the main character of the franchise whenever Tom Cruise Mission Impossible ended. It would be great if Henry Cavill got the opportunity to bring this character to life and become part of Mission Impossible 8, potentially completing the history of the franchise.

It’s easy to say he should come back, but the way Henry Cavill’s August Walker returns in Mission Impossible 8 is a little more complicated. McQuarrie certainly wouldn’t make a cheap move and use one of the franchise’s iconic masks to show that someone other than Walker died fighting Hunt in a Mission: impossible – the end of Fallout. Being pierced in the face by a giant hook and falling to the bottom of a cliff also leaves almost no room for resurrection. Instead, Cavill’s role in Mission: Impossible 8 could have come through flashbacks, perhaps showing that he was a much bigger part in Hunt’s past missions. If the movie really is the end of Ethan Hunt’s story, then making Walker the main villain of the franchise would be nice.