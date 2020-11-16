Henry Cavill is coming to Netflix with “Very Special Agents”!

Good news for Henry Cavill fans! The actor will be back on our Netflix screens with his latest film: “Very Special Agents”.

Great news for Henry Cavill fans! The actor will be back on our Netflix screens with his film: “Very Special Agents.”

Henry Cavill no longer needs his proof as an actor! Adored by all, his charm and role-playing are unanimous!

And for good reason… Henry Cavill then goes on to successful films! Superheroes in Man of Steel and Batman V Superman, Sorcerer in The Witcher, Duke of England in The Tudors or Secret Agents in the latest Mission Impossible …

Unsurprisingly, he keeps his role of secret agent for this successful film! Directed by Guy Ritchie, Very Special Agents had been a huge success when it was released in 2015!

VERY SPECIAL AGENTS: HENRY CAVILL & ARMIE HAMMER HEADLINER

The synopsis? Set in the early 1960s, in the midst of the Cold War, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. focuses on the journey of CIA Agent Solo and KGB Agent Kuryakin. The two men then embark on a joint mission: to put out of harm’s way an international criminal organization determined to upset the fragile global balance, by promoting the proliferation of weapons and nuclear technology. For now, Solo and Kuryakin have only one lead: contact with the daughter of a missing German scientist, the only one able to infiltrate. They therefore embark on a race against time to find his trail and prevent a planetary cataclysm.

Henry Cavill is playing alongside Armie Hammer! But we also find in this film: Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki and Hugh Grant!

What beautiful people for this action film! After a huge success in 2015, Netflix has today announced the good news!

Mark your calendars! The film will therefore be on the Netflix platform from December 1st!

As Netflix announced on its Instagram account, “Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer are truly the agents we expected. »Here is the proof in pictures!



