Henry Cavill Interested In Playing Captain Britain In The MCU: “I Love Being English”

Henry Cavill: The famous actor who has played Superman and who now stars in The Witcher on Netflix shows his interest in the British character from the comics. Henry Cavill, the famous actor who rose to fame for playing Superman in the DCEU and who currently plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher, has expressed interest in playing Captain Britain in the MCU. This is collected by The Hollywood Reporter through an extensive interview in which the actor reviews his career and his most important roles.

The ideal Marvel character for Henry Cavill

“I will never say a Marvel character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing a great job. However, I have the internet and I’ve seen various rumors about Captain Britain and it would be a lot of fun to do a cool, modern version of that, the same way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about it and I love being English, ”Cavill argues of a hypothetical jump to Marvel Studios.

And it is that with an uncertain future in DC and the new projects of Superman both in theaters and in series for HBO Max, it seems that Cavill’s Man of Steel in the DCEU has his days numbered, despite the fact that he himself in this The same interview again insists that “the cape is still in the closet.” Of course, after those words, Marvel Studios would not have it very difficult to convince the actor and score a point against the competition.

Captain Britain is the alter ego of Brian Braddock, who after suffering a terrible accident that almost cost him his life acquires superpowers, thus becoming a kind of Captain America for the United Kingdom. The character was created by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe in 1976 for the English Marvel comic book market.