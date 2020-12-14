Henry Cavill Injured On The Witcher Set

The Witcher season 2 filming was once again stopped due to Henry Cavill’s injury on set. It was reported that the famous actor we watched in the role of Geralt of Rivia was in good condition, but the shooting was suspended due to a disorder in his walk.

The highly anticipated 2nd season filming of The Witcher was interrupted and stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The shooting, which started again in a controlled manner with the decrease in the number of cases, was stopped this time due to an injury experienced on the set.

According to The Sun’s report, Henry Cavill, who was injured while he was training assault at a height of 6 meters at Arborfield Studios, where the shooting was taken, doctors advised him to rest and the shooting was stopped.

It was announced that the situation of the successful player was not serious but could not walk properly. It was reported that the set was suspended because the shooting could not be continued in this way. The source, who gave information to The Sun on the subject, stated that Cavill was suddenly in pain, but they did not understand what caused this injury in the first place.

Cavill had been in danger of going blind before on the set of The Witcher:

This is not the first bad situation that happened to Henry Cavill on set. It is known that during the filming of the first season, the famous actor risked his eyes and avoided a great danger because he did not follow the advice of the ophthalmologist.

It was said by the doctors that the lenses Henry Cavill wore on the set damaged the actor’s eyes and he had to take them off from time to time to rest his eyes. Cavill is said to ignore these warnings, although the doctors told Cavill that he might be blind if he didn’t do these things. Afterwards, Cavill, who went to the ophthalmologist with a great pain and burning while the shooting was continuing, wanted to continue the shooting, although he learned that the situation was caused by the lenses, but his doctor stopped the shooting by force.



