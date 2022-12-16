Henry Cavill Has Heterochromia — That’s What We Know About This Disease and Who Has It

Have you ever looked at Henry Cavill and thought he was one of the most beautiful men in the world? Because Tisi Candler is too. The actor has long been called a real living Disney prince because of his physique and blue eyes. However, a closer look into the eyes of the actor, from your screens, of course, will reveal that there is also a speck of brown in Cavill’s blue eyes. In the actor’s left eye there is a bit of brown, hidden by contact lenses, blue in “Man of Steel” and yellow in “The Witcher”. This defect, although beautiful, is defined as a condition called heterochromia.

Should Henry Cavill be treated for heterochromia?

Heterochromia is a condition in which the eyes do not match. For some people, it can be full-fledged, for example, Josh Henderson. This is called total heterochromia or iridium heterochromia. However, in the case of Henry Cavill, he does not have two different eye colors, but only a shade of brown in his blue eyes. Cavill’s condition is called segmental heterochromia or iris heterochromia.

Despite how intimidating this term sounds, heterochromia is rarely a sign of a somatic disease. Another interesting aspect of heterochromia is that not everyone is born with it.

Some begin to develop it over the years. If you are concerned about Cavill’s health, you have nothing to worry about. Especially considering that the actor has one of the best bodies in all of Hollywood.

Who else in Hollywood has heterochromia?

As mentioned earlier, Josh Henderson has iridium heterochromia, which means that both of his eyes are completely different colors. The actor is best known for his role in the TV series “Step Forward”. Henderson has one green and one blue eye. Thus, the actor is endowed with not one, but two unique eye colors. Another popular Hollywood celebrity suffering from heterochromia is Alice Eve. You can recognize her as “Agent O” from “Men in Black 3”.

The actress has one blue and one brown eye. Cavill is not the only person with a unique condition of heterochromia, the famous Hollywood producer and actress Olivia Wilde has multicolored rings around her pupils.

She has a blue and brown ring around her blue eyes. Another famous celebrity on this list is actress Ted Mila Kunis. The actress was not born with this disease and became ill with it after contracting chronic iritis. Another beautiful imperfection.

Did you know about Henry Cavill's heterochromia?