The new report only added fuel to the drama about Henry Cavill. In 2022, the British actor apparently enjoyed his career in the first half, and the second half just snatched both of his favorite roles out of his hands. While the showrunner’s intention not to stay true to the books caused Cavill to give his elf sword to Liam Hemsworth, his red and blue cape apparently didn’t stay true to him, as James Gunn came up with several other plans for the Superman franchise.

Fans have previously gone on a rampage on various social networks to return the apple of their eye to both The Witcher series from Netflix and DCEU’s Superman. However, after the egregious fall of Black Adam, in which Cavill’s superhero apparently played a cameo, news also came of his departure from the DCU. However, all this was only at the beginning and middle of 2022. Now, to our great surprise, a new report says that the search for a replacement for actor Enola Holmes began back in 2018. Here is the full information:

Were they intending to replace Henry Cavill from his Superman role from 2018?

Well, yes! Claims an insider source through the entertainment agency Screenrant. Notably, Henry Cavill’s brief return as Superman after his appearance in the not-so-well-received superhero movie directed by Dwayne Johnson was that of Warner Bros. he will always remember them because of the price they had to bear. Now a new insider report has twisted the knife even further, stating that Toby Emmerich, the previous chairman of Warner Bros., has been wanting a new Man of Steel since 2018.

According to the exchange, Emmerich reportedly wanted someone other than Cavill to play the universe’s most powerful superhero. At the time of publication, neither Emmerich nor anyone from Warner Bros. Discovery has not commented on the report. But now that the report has come out, it seems that the most handsome man in the world was erased from history long before his medieval monster massacre became a reality. Although at the moment we have only such information, stay tuned to receive news about this indisputable fiasco.

