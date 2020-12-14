Henry Cavill gets hurt while filming Season 2

During the filming of Season 2 of The Witcher, actor Henry Cavill, who stars in the plot, ended up getting hurt. According to what has been reported so far by the newspaper The Sun, Geralt de Rivia’s interpreter would have suffered a minor muscle injury.

With that, the actor should temporarily leave the work with the series.

A source close to the production team reported to the British newspaper that Henry Cavill was about 20 feet tall, in a tree, when he felt a problem with his leg.

“He was apparently in a lot of pain. But it was not clear whether an object had hit his leg or if it was some kind of injury,” he said in the report.

Also according to the news, those involved in the filming did not need to call an ambulance to help the actor, but, in general, the event ended up interrupting the entire planned schedule initially.

“He needs to wear heavy armor to shoot the scenes and there is no way that could happen with his leg injury,” said the report, stressing that Cavill was unable to even walk after being injured.

As The Sun reported, production will be suspended until its protagonist manages to recover. However, other media have reported that the production will follow its course, focusing on sequences that the actor does not appear.

Season 2 of The Witcher is scheduled to launch in 2021 on Netflix. The original schedules included a period of hiatus in the work for the holidays of the end of the year.

For now, there has been no official confirmation by the streaming, related to the official filming schedule for The Witcher. It is worth remembering that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of uncertainty had lurked behind the scenes of the series and everything seemed to be on track for now.

We wish Henry Cavill to recover as soon as possible!



