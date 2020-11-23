Henry Cavill: Geralt is ready for the Christmas break!

Looks like the Christmas holidays are coming soon! The Witcher, played by our dear Henry Cavill is all set for the end of the year.

Season 2 of The Witcher is desired, after all. Enough to languish the impatient fans. Henry Cavill certainly looks set to celebrate the end of the year.

Netflix will infuriate Henry Cavill and The Witcher fans. Indeed, the official account of the series has just shown us a little special Christmas teaser.

The opportunity for us to find the hero of the hit series. We see our famous witcher there again, in a very festive atmosphere.

As snow appears on the screen, we discover Geralt de Riv, who seems more or less preparing for the holidays. A nice montage that has something to make us smile.

The post invites us to celebrate “Witchmas”, contraction of Christmas – Noël – and The Witcher. We guess then we’ll have to wait before we find Henry Cavill!

Either way, we can see from this trailer that Geralt of Rivia would be pretty crazy if Christmas ever came to his world. You only have to see his jaded look at all these references.

THE WITCHER: GERALT DE RIV (HENRY CAVILL) WISHES YOU HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Finally, this video is only small compensation for keeping us waiting for the second season of The Witcher. Henry Cavill had better watch out!

While it is not yet known when the series will hit the radar, Netflix hasn’t stopped teasing us lately. Should we expect a little taste for Christmas?

It’s a safe bet that we won’t find Henry Cavill under the tree this year … With the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more likely that the series will not arrive before 2021 …

So it’s only a matter of time, before we know more about the fate of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer …



