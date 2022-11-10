Henry Cavill does not consider “Toxic fandom” toxic, but holds the opposite position

Henry Cavill was associated with numerous grandiose projects. From Stephanie Mayer’s perfect Edward Cullen in “Twilight” to the role of James Bond in “Casino Royale” — there were many of them. Although these were projects that went away, Cavill later got his share of major projects, the most iconic of which were Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. And with any big project comes a big fandom with its vast universe of toxic fans.

Considering that he starred in projects that already had a huge fan base, where each person had a unique perception of the characters, he had to deal with a lot of negativity. DC fans raised their swords when he came out in a red cape, as did Witcher fans. Both fandoms soon sat down after being shocked by his performances.

Despite the fact that he was exposed to negativity, Cavill retained dignity and class, which is very rare to find. And his 2020 interview Jake’s Takes during The Witcher is proof of that.

Henry Cavill doesn’t believe in “toxic fandoms”

In 2020, when “The Witcher” was just approaching the premiere, fans, despite the fact that they did not know all the subtleties, were already dissatisfied with the project. It’s okay to be disappointed because people discredit your hard work without even watching it. But Cavill was a saint when he was asked in an interview whether the abuse of Geralt, despite the intention to do good, has to do with how there is a “poisonous fandom” unnecessarily hating whenever a remake appears.

Instead of dismissing it and calling it a “side effect of fame” in the movie star’s trademark style, Cavill said, “Fans are entitled to have any opinion they want to have.” Then the Man of Steel said: “I don’t think it’s toxic, I think it’s passionate.”

Cavill’s understanding of what fans want actually led to the “toxic fandom” calming down and giving him a chance. Also, part of the reason an actor really understands feelings is because he’s a big player himself.

So the project is just as important to him as it is to many fans. Cavill plays his characters with compassion and beauty. There’s a reason fans have been begging for Cavill to be brought back as Superman despite the obstacles, and there’s a reason The Witcher will never be the same after he’s gone.

Who do you think will be the next Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.