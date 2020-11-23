Henry Cavill didn’t want to cheat to play Superman!

Henry Cavill put himself in Superman’s shoes for several years. The actor has done everything to build muscle for his role.

Henry Cavill first played Superman in 2013. The film has had some success and DC fans love the actor. So, they were very happy to be able to see him again in Justice League.

Clark Kent met a tragic fate in Batman Vs. Superman. Indeed, the hero died in order to save humans. Everyone mourned the loss of the character. Still, he’s made a big comeback with Wonder Woman, The Flash, and the other heroes.

Henry Cavill has returned to center stage and everyone is hoping to see him again in an upcoming Superman movie. He has since starred in Enola Holmes for Netflix and also stars in The Witcher series.

Fans will be able to see the actor again in a few months in Season 2 of The Witcher. Either way, Cavill goes all out for his roles and seems to have trained a lot for Superman.

HENRY CAVILL DID A LOT OF SPORT FOR CLARK KENT!

Let’s face it, Clark Kent has always had a muscular body and amazing abs! Thus, Henry Cavill had to string together intensive sports sessions in order to have more muscles and to physically put himself in the skin of his character.

In fact, as critic Mahnoor Khan explains on Twitter, he refused to take stimulants or use special effects to change his body in the movies. To him, this seemed incorrect to the fans and wanted it to be natural.

“Henry Cavill refused to take steroids to build muscle for the role and to edit the shirtless scenes. He said it would have been dishonest of her to use the cunning, he wanted to push his body to its limits, develop his physique that was worthy of the character, “he said.

Thus, on the set, the actor managed to obtain muscles worthy of a real hero. He must have felt a lot more confident and especially always enjoyed playing sports. In fact, he kept his chocolate bars for his role in The Witcher.



