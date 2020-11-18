Henry Cavill back in new Justice League trailer?

Actor Henry Cavill could star in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie. The new trailer looks very promising! On his Twitter account, Zack Snyder unveiled a new Justice League trailer. British actor Henry Cavill is on the tip of his nose!

No, you’re not dreaming. Henry Cavill may well be back on the big screen. In any case, that’s what a new trailer for the Justice League movie suggests. Indeed, Zack Snyder has just revealed unseen black and white images.

For a few months now, fans have been waiting for this announcement firmly. The Justice League Snyder Cut is a hot topic. It must be said that with the surprise return of Jared Leto as Joker from Suicide Squad, there is plenty.

Besides, let’s not forget Ray Fisher’s latest charges against Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon. In short: it is obvious that this Snyder Cut is the center of all attention. However, Joss Whedon finally said he was happy with the reshoots.

This is why Zack Snyder can finally finish his film and his new edit. As a reminder, the latter did not appreciate his film at all and let it be known. Our colleagues from Ecranlarge report that “Joss openly didn’t give a damn about the version of Zack on the set”.

HENRY CAVILL: A PROMISING RETURN

So, Zack Snyder can only be satisfied with this additional shoot. Especially since it will add four more minutes of footage to its long version. On Twitter, the latter has just unveiled the latest trailer for his Snyder Cut.

So we can see Henry Cavill appear. As we revealed to you this week, the British actor was previously seen on the set in a Superman costume. But that’s not all ! Another clue revealed his presence.

Indeed, Fabien Wagner had shared a photo of Henry Cavill a few days ago on his Instagram account. The actor appeared in a gray bathrobe in a filming room whose walls were entirely lined in green.

