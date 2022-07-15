Henry Cavill as a homelander in the video montage “Boys” — strange, but perfect

In the new deepfake video, Henry Cavill replaces Anthony Starr as a Homelander in “Boys,” and the result is strange, but perfect. The Homelander, played by a New Zealand actor in the superhero satire on Amazon Prime Video, essentially serves as a psychopathic version of Superman. Based on Garth Ennis’ comic book of the same name, The Boys often subverts superhero imagery, and Homelander is directly inspired by DC’s Kryptonian superhero, as well as a bit from Marvel’s Captain America.

In 2013, British actor Henry Cavill assumed the mantle of Superman in the DC Extended Universe, making his debut in the film “Man of Steel” and playing a role in the films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016 and in “Justice League” in 2017. He was also suitable to back up the director’s version of HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” Although it seems that Cavill’s days as Superman are over, he is still extremely popular in the role, leading to rumors that he may return in the coming years.

Now, in a new fan edit, Cavill takes on a role close to Superman: The Homelander. A 20-second deepfake shared by @Lucifer_Shill on Twitter introduces the DCEU Superman actor as his evil double from “Boys.”

At first, it’s a little strange to see someone else take on the role that Starr has been playing in “The Boys” for three seasons, although the result is undoubtedly perfect. Cavill has all the physical characteristics and natural seriousness necessary for the role of Superman, so it’s no surprise that he looks like an evil doppelganger in “The Boys.” What is really amazing is how this deepfake gives a result that is almost indistinguishable from a real Prime Video show.

Star is set to return as a Homelander in season 4 of “Boys,” which was renewed just a week after the season 3 premiere. On the other hand, the future of Cavill’s Superman is much less clear. There are currently no plans for his return, as Cavill has focused on his popular roles on Netflix: Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, and possibly in the new Apple TV+ movie franchise in Argyle. Superman will continue without Cavill, as several projects with live actors are in development, including a feature film from J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, as well as the HBO Max series by Michael B. Jordan. While fans are waiting for these projects to come to fruition, The Boys will continue to parody the popular Kryptonian superhero with Homelander.