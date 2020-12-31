Henry Cavill almost played Edward in the Twilight saga!

You read correctly. Henry Cavill almost stared in the Twilight movies. The British actor should have had the role of Edward Cullen.

The Superman franchise star should have played the charming vampire. Confidences made this year by the writer, who was not immune to the charm of the British.

So why didn’t Henry Cavill play in Twilight? The answer is simple, the latter was deemed too old to play a high school student …

And that’s not all since Stéphenie Meyer had also thought of another actress to play the young Bella Swan. And it wasn’t Kristen Stewart.

Indeed, the novelist confided that she had thought of the pretty Emily Browning. The young woman is therefore illustrated in several films such as Sucker Punch, or American Gods.

Taylor Lautner, who plays Jacob Black, the sexy wolf of the franchise, was therefore not mentioned by the writer either. The latter had opted for Tyler Posey, the actor of Teen Wolf.

Henry Cavill would have passed the casting, but the producers therefore preferred Robert Pattinson to play Edward Cullen. The British actor had a high-profile romance with Kristen Stewart through the film. A bad for a good.



